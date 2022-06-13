“We are officially back”: Maren Morris reflects on first weekend of Humble Quest Tour

ABC

Maren Morris is back in her element on tour.

Since launching the Humble Quest Tour on Thursday, Maren has been keeping a diary of sorts on social media, reflecting each night after the show on Instagram. After completing the first weekend of the tour in Portsmouth, VA, Maren got honest with fans about how challenging it was to be off the road for two years due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“I feel guilty saying this, but I haven’t felt this good in 2 and a half years. As much as I have loved at times that ‘forced sabbatical’ of not being able to tour, a very crucial piece of me was missing all this time. I got it back this weekend,” the singer shared alongside a gallery of photos that show her performing in front of a massive crowd and a behind-the-scenes shot carrying her two-year-old son, Hayes. “The best part is we get to do it again and again all year.”

The tour kickoff also included Maren’s husband, Ryan Hurd, joining her for a performance of “I Can’t Love You,” a song they cowrote on her new album Humble Quest, in Asheville.

“I think it’s safe to say we are officially back,” she adds in a caption on a post capturing the first night of shows, which includes a video of her leading a sing-a-long to her hit, “My Church.”

The Humble Quest Tour continues through December, where it wraps at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN on December 2.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.