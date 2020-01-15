"We Back" for summer: Jason Aldean extends 2020 tour

Broken Bow

Jason Aldean's extending his We Back Tour into the summer.

Brett Young, Mitchell Tenpenny and Dee Jay Silver will join him on the new dates, which kick off July 17 in Toronto, Ontario. The trek is set to wrap September 26 in Irvine, California.

Fans can buy the first tickets to Jason’s summer run as part of Live Nation’s Country Megaticket. You can find the complete itinerary at JasonAldean.com.

Later this month, Jason sets the winter leg of the tour in motion January 30 in Columbia, South Carolina, with Morgan Wallen and Riley Green opening.

