“We can’t thank you enough”: Parmalee credits fans for bringing “Take My Name” to #1

Parmalee is taking it to the top.

The group is back at #1 on the country charts with their latest single, “Take My Name,” marking their second consecutive #1 hit following “Just the Way” featuring Blanco Brown. Parmalee frontman, Matt Thomas, co-wrote “Take My Name” with Ashley Gorley, Ben Johnson and David Fanning after his brother and bandmate, Scott Thomas, got married. It’s the third single off their 2021 album, For You.

“It’s OFFICIAL! YOU the fans have taken Take My Name up to #1 on Country Radio!!! Thank you to Country Radio, our label, our team, family, friends, and our fans!!” the North Carolina natives write on Instagram alongside a series of photos posing with members of their team as they each hold up one finger in the air. “We can’t thank you enough for making this happen!”

Parmalee also topped the charts in 2013 with their first #1 song, “Carolina.”

