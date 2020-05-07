“We Do”: Kenny Chesney’s new music video is a love letter to No Shoes Nation

Jeff Kravitz/ACMA2018/FilmMagic for ACM

Sold-out arenas, beach-side dance parties, red Solo cups and fun in the sun: All that and more comes into play in the music video for "We Do," the anthemic album-opener from Kenny Chesney's newest project, Here and Now.

Kenny surprised fans with the video on YouTube Wednesday night. The clip serves as a high-energy love letter to his fan base, No Shoes Nation, and the singer says he’s been waiting a long time to create a music video like this one.

“I’ve wanted to paint this picture for a long time. But I never had the song that said what I needed to say about what we all share together,” Kenny reveals.

From the very beginning, the new video sets the tone for its message of community and solidarity, with a shot of the singer standing in the middle of a group of his fans.

“Who lives like we do?” one fan asks.

“We do!” the rest of the crowd chants back.

“I always say, ‘If people could see what we see from that stage, from the golf carts swooping through the parking lots, the top of the stadiums and everywhere else, they’d know why No Shoes Nation is the greatest group of passionate, loud, awesome people in the world!’” Kenny explains.

The video for “We Do” was filmed in cities across the nation, including Tampa, Boston, Anaheim and more.

