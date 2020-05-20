“We have good news and bad news…”: Sugarland cancels tour, but promises new music “very soon”

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LASugarland announced this week that they're canceling their 2020 There Goes the Neighborhood tour, but the news isn’t all bad.

The duo, which consists of Kristian Bush and Jennifer Nettles, came together virtually from their separate, quarantined homes to announce the sad news on social media, explaining that their tour will not go on as scheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Big surprise!” joked Jennifer, acknowledging that virtually every artist with a tour scheduled this year has had to push their plans in light of social distancing restrictions. The duo held out hope for a long time that the virus’ spread would no longer pose a threat by summer 2020, but ultimately, they had to make the difficult decision to shelve the tour.

The good news? Sugarland’s got new music in the works.

“We’re not gonna tell you when, and it’s not gonna be too long,” hinted Kristian. “But we have new music.”

“We will see you all very soon. We hope you all stay safe and healthy, and stay tuned and see what we have coming for you. New music, fun things,” Jennifer added. “We’re settling into the new normal, and we’ll send you something soon.”

