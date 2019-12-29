Weather Improves as 2020 Moves Closer

Sunday will not be rain-free, although it will be an improvement over Saturday, according to forecasts.

A ridge of high pressure off the east coast of the state will begin to move closer to shore today, forcing its clockwise flow over our area. That will mean showers in the Atlantic will affect Miami-Dade or Broward counties, as well as areas not of us, such as Orange County and the I-4 corridor.

Graphic courtesy: WPEC/CBS12

Palm Beach County could still see a few isolated to widely scattered showers through Monday.

We can expect to have partly sunny skies and drier conditions by New Year’s Eve, and sunny skies and cooler temperatures for the first day of 2020.