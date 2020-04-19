Wedding Ring Turns Up Under Fort Lauderdale Restaurant After Three Years

A man who vacationed in Fort Lauderdale never thought he would see his wedding ring again after he lost it three years ago.
Then, a local restaurant came to the rescue during an unlikely time.
While serving take-out meals recently during the coronavirus pandemic, Coconuts manager Ryan Krivoy was also replacing the wooden deck on the restaurant’s patio.
“We were cleaning up the debris down there and we noticed a bit of a sparkle and we picked up a ring,” he says. “Once we washed it off we realized there was an engraving on the inside.”
The engraving read, “Mike & Lisa 08-21-15.” The staff began their mission to find the ring’s owner.
“We took to Facebook and basically put the post up as a long shot,” says marketing manager Sasha Formica. “That was on Monday and on [Thursday] Lisa called the restaurant.”
The post had been shared about 5,000 times, and found its way to the married couple, who live in New York.
“She called and said, ‘You’re not going to believe this, but I’m Lisa,’” Formica explains.
Lisa texted pictures of the ring and she and her husband eating at Coconuts in 2017 in order to prove that she was the real owner. The wedding band had slipped off her husband’s greasy fingers and rolled between the wooden floorboards, she said.
The restaurant found more than just the ring under the deck, Krivoy adds.
“We found a lot of change obviously, but as we’re cleaning off the change we actually found a gold coin,” he said. “After doing a little research, it was a quarter eagle [coin] from 1855.”
The coins were minted with a value of $2.50, but now range from $200 to more than $2,000, according to various estimates.
“We found a couple of $100 bills,” he adds. “I don’t know how those got down there.”
Krivoy says he plans to put the treasures in the tip jar to help his staff.
The wedding ring was sent back to the couple Friday via certified mail.