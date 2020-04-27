Weekend Recap: SNL “Live From Home”, StageCouch Performances And More

Streaming movies, shows, and concerts is at an all time high these days, and the weekend didn’t disappoint!

From the 2020 NFL Draft, to SNL “Live From Home”, and Stagecoach aka “StageCouch” finding a way for fans to still enjoy the festival from home, here’s a recap of what you may have missed.

NFL Draft: The Miami Dolphins picked up some key players for the “next” season.

Saturday Night Live: From Home With musical guest Miley Cyrus (Episode #2)

Brad Pitt: Dr. Anthony Fauci

Adam Sandler & Pete Davidson Rap: “Stuck In The House” (Note: questionable language)

Stagecoach (dubbed StageCouch) 2020: Live Performances From Home

Eric Church:

Carrie Underwood: