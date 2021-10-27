Welcome to the Farm: Chase Rice is opening up his own Ohio venue this winter

Mickey Bernal/Getty Images

Chase Rice has plans to bring a little bit of southern fun to Cleveland, Ohio this December. He just announced that he’s opening a venue there called Welcome to the Farm, which will provide drinks, bar food and — of course — live music.

Located on the Flats East Bank of the Cuyahoga River, Chase’s new hot spot will boast a 280-person capacity, garage doors that open on all sides and a waterfront patio. The centerpiece of the venue will be a center stage.

“We’ve been working on this for a while and I’m excited to finally let everyone in on the secret,” the singer shares. “I’ve had a blast learning about another side of the entertainment and hospitality industry and getting to put my stamp on things at Welcome to the Farm. I can’t wait to welcome y’all in December!”

Chase’s connection to Ohio is both personal and musical. His dad grew up near Columbus and played on the Ohio State Buckeyes football team. Plus, as the home of rock ‘n’ roll, Cleveland has always held a special place in the singer’s heart, he says.

“It’s awesome to know that we’ll be just a mile down the road from the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, which is home to people like the Rolling Stones, Bruce Springsteen, Nirvana, Tom Petty and so many more who have all had a huge impact on my career.”

Chase tips his hat to those rock influences in his latest single, “If I Were Rock & Roll.”

