“Welcome to the ‘Youngs'”: Brett Young announces arrival of second daughter

Brett Young is a proud father, as he and wife Taylor announce the arrival of their second child.

Over the weekend, Brett took to Instagram to reveal that his second daughter, Rowan Marie Young, was born on July 21. She joins the couple’s one-year-old daughter, Presley.The “Mercy” singer shared the news alongside a photo of the sleeping newborn wrapped in a big pink bow.

“I thought my heart was maxed out. I usually don’t like to be wrong…… I was wrong. And I can’t wait to thank you properly for the opportunity to be your daddy. I already love you so much and I can’t wait to watch you and your sister become best friends,” Brett writes in the caption.

The singer also praises his wife and eldest daughter, encouraging the new baby to follow their example as she grows up.

“The women in your life are super heroes and you’re the luckiest lady alive. Presley has been begging for you. Be prepared for me to mess everything up and your mom and sister to always be there to fix it,” he continues. “I love you. Welcome to the ‘Youngs’ -Daddy.”

Brett and Taylor welcomed Presley in October 2019. His most recent #1 hit, “Lady,” is inspired by them. Brett’s set to release a children’s book, Love You, Little Lady on August 24.

