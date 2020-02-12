Wendy’s employees fired after viral video shows man taking bath in sink

Wendy’s employees at a Michigan restaurant were fired after recording a man taking a bath in a sink.

Investigators say the video was originally posted on the Tik Tok app, but has since been deleted.

According to reports, it is unclear whether the man seen bathing in the video was a Wendy employee. However, the video shows at least one Wendy’s employee laughing while he talks a bath in the sink.

In the video the employee throws something into the sink with the man and says, “Wash yourself!” The man responds with, “It feels like a hot tub,” while scrubbing himself.

The company that operates the restaurant released a statement: “This egregious behavior is completely unacceptable and counter to our safety, training and operational standards,” the vice president of Team Schostak said in a statement. “Upon learning of this situation, all employees in the video were terminated immediately and the restaurant is being completely sanitized.”

The restaurant is open and operating back to normal.