“We’re prepared”: Walker Hayes and family plan to make it to midnight on New Year’s Eve

ABC

When it comes to New Year’s Eve celebrations, Walker Hayes‘ focus is on family.

Walker admits that he doesn’t follow food traditions such as eating black-eyed peas, which many people incorporate into their New Year’s Eve meal as a symbol of good luck. Instead, the hit singer opts for a “hearty” dish, adding that he’s often watching football and has a full house on the holiday with his wife Laney and their six children.

“Little football, for sure, a lot of good food. We don’t do the black-eyed peas thing, I’m not really big into vegetables, so usually a Rotel or something hearty,” he describes of their New Year’s rituals. “Just a lot of family time and doors are usually wide open, kids are always at my house.”

The “Fancy Like” singer asserts that he has every intention of staying up until midnight on New Years Eve. Seeing as his wife and their kids also make a habit out of staying up late, it’s likely they’ll be awake to ring in 2022.

“We got to make it to midnight. The older I get, the harder that is, but we always stay up late,” Walker says. “My family, we always go to sleep late and wake up late also, so we’re prepared.”

Walker will commemorate the new year with a performance on ABC’s annual special, Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest, airing at 8 p.m. ET on December 31.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.