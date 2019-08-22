West Palm Beach man arrested after boy, 12, escapes kidnapping

A West Palm Beach man is behind bars after he allegedly kidnapped a 12-year-old boy from a bus stop Wednesday afternoon.

According to Boynton Beach police, 26-year-old Timothy Miller picked up the boy saying he “gives kids rides all the time and not to worry because he won’t do anything weird.”

When Miller began driving erratically, the boy tried to open the car door, and Miller told him he was not allowed to leave.

The boy then jumped out of the car, hit the pavement, and was reportedly knocked unconscious.

Two witnesses came to the boy’s aid, and then followed the suspect on I-95 blocking his vehicle until police arrived at the scene.

Miller was arrested and later told police he thought the boy was around 14-16 years old and attempted to purchase drugs from him.

He is charged with kidnapping, child neglect, and resisting arrest with violence.

Miller appeared before a judge Thursday morning and was denied bond.