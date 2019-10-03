West Palm Beach man gets 10 days in jail due to oversleeping

A West Palm Beach man’s beauty sleep landed him in jail for ten days!

Deandre Somerville, 21, learned the hard way, why you can’t miss jury duty.

“After going through that, my life will never be the same again,” said Somerville.

In August, he was sworn in as a juror on a civil case.

He understood he was to return the next day for the continuation of the trial, but he overslept.

Somerville figured he missed the trial and opted not to call.

He was later served with a subpoena ordering him to appear in court.

Somerville appeared before the judge and explained that he had fallen asleep and apologized.

The judge, however, did not seem to have much empathy for Somerville and sentenced him to 10 days in jail and 150 hours of community service.

According to court records, the trial Somerville missed was delayed by 45 minutes as court officials tried to reach him.

Somerville served ten days in jail, is on probation for a year, and has to complete 150 hours of community service as well as write a letter of apology.

According to reports, the case is still pending.