West Palm Beach Mayor: City Still Open for Business Despite Outbreak

West Palm Beach Mayor Keith James has declared a state of emergency due to the coronavirus in his city, but he told Jen and Bill this morning that doesn’t mean that everything has to come to a screeching halt.

The mayor says the public library is still open and it has to be because many people need to use the computers there to find work and file unemployment claims.

Mayor James says the city commission is still gathering and will hold a meeting on Monday while observing the proper social distancing. While bars are closed, restaurants are still open with reduced, wide-spread seating and delivery options.

More than 300 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Florida with 21 Palm Beach County residents now infected with the virus that has already killed more than 100 people nationwide and eight in the state.

The new cases revealed Wednesday in Palm Beach County include a 6-year-old boy, the youngest person to test positive for COVID-19 statewide.

Florida health officials said it is not known how he contracted the virus. One of the infected residents is not currently living in the county.

In addition to the disturbing news that a youngster is infected, the latest numbers released by the Florida Department of Health show that 328 people statewide are now stricken.

Listen to Jen and Bill’s full interview with WPB Mayor Keith James here.

The only drive-through testing center in Palm Beach County announced it is no longer accepting appointments because it doesn’t have the tools it needs.

“Until we receive additional test kits, we are unable to further schedule any testing appointments,” said Yolette Bonnet, CEO of FoundCare, which began swabbing people in the parking lot of its Palm Springs office Monday.

DeSantis insisted that more kits would be arriving soon.