West Palm Beach sailor celebrates U.S. Navy’s 244th birthday

The U.S. Navy celebrated its 244th birthday on Sunday which was established on October 13, 1775.

U.S. Navy Boatswain Mate Seaman Roseny Joseph who is from West Palm Beach was photographed celebrating aboard the “amphibious transport dock ship USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26).”

In the photo above, she is seen cutting a ceremonial birthday cake with the ship’s commanding officer U.S. Navy Capt. Kevin Lane.

BM Joseph and Cpt. Lane celebrated the occasion with fellow shipmates stationed in the South China Sea.

According to DVIDS, “the John P. Murtha is participating in KAMANDAG 3, a Philippine-led, with participation from Japan, designed to increase counterterrorism, humanitarian assistance, and disaster relief capabilities through military exchanges that strengthen partnership and the ability to respond to crises throughout the Indo-Pacific region rapidly.”

“KAMANDAG is an acronym for the Filipino phrase ‘Kaagapay Ng Mga Mandirigma Ng Dagat,’ which translates to “Cooperation of Warriors of the Sea,” highlighting the partnership between the U.S. and the Philippine militaries, DVIDS added.”

The John P. Murtha ship has been in active service for the U.S. Navy since 2016.