West Palm Beach to Celebrate Nationals’ World Series at Clematis by Night

The World Series national champions, the Washington Nationals, are back in West Palm Beach for the next five weeks for spring training.

But first, the Nationals will celebrate October’s championship with the city of West Palm Beach.

Tonight, the city will hold a parade and rally for the champs as part of the weekly “Clematis by Night” event.

The parade kicks off at 6 p.m. at the 500 block of Clematis Street and will finish at the Waterfront Commons. The event, which runs until 9 p.m., will feature appearances from players and a performance by the Valerie Tyson Band. The first 100 fans will receive free “swag” from the Nationals.

Led by star pitchers Max Scherzer and Stephen Strasburg, Washington begins its title defense after topping the Houston Astros in a thrilling seven-game World Series last season. The Nationals, who share the West Palm Beach spring training facility with the Astros, began full-squad workouts began on Tuesday.

Washington plays its first spring training game on Saturday at 6:05 p.m. versus Houston at the Ballpark of the Palm Beaches. One day later, the Nationals will play the first of seven spring training contests against the Miami Marlins, who train 12 miles north at Jupiter’s Roger Dean Stadium. First pitch for Sunday’s split-squad match-up is slated for 1:05 p.m. at RDS.