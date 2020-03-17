West Palm, Boca Raton Races Being Decided in Tuesday’s Primary

In addition to the Democratic presidential primary between former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Bernie Sanders, big races are being decided in two local cities on Tuesday.

Those include the race for mayor of Boca Raton, where incumbent Scott Singer is looking to hold on to the seat against real estate broker Bernard Korn.

As far as West Palm Beach, two commission seats are up for grabs.

In District 1, the city’s North End, real estate executive Kelly Shoaf faces her second challenge from pastor Martina Tate Walker, who ran unsuccessfully against Shoaf in 2018.

For District 5, which comprises the South End, Christina Lambert, who is serving a rotation as the commission’s president, is up against physical therapist Stephen Sylvester.

Anyone can vote at the main election office on Southern and Military Trail, North County Courthouse in Palm Beach Gardens, the Southeast Palm Beach County Administration Complex in Delray Beach, and the county office building in Belle Glade.

Earlier in the day, voters reported problems at the following locations:

-Boynton Beach Senior Center

-Sunlight Community Church

-Lakes of Delray Clubhouse

-Journey Church

-Pompey Park

Supervisor of Elections Wendy Sartory Link addressed last-minute location changes on Twitter:

Morikami Park – Precincts 5111, 5112, 5113 have moved to the South County Civic Center 16700 S Jog Rd, Delray Beach, FL 33446. The Civic Center Is Approx 7/10 Mile South Of Linton Blvd On The East Side Of Jog Rd. — Wendy Sartory Link, PBC Supervisor of Elections (@pbcelections) March 17, 2020

Several polling locations are being moved, we will update this info. as soon as the new location is ready for voters.

BOYNTON BEACH SENIOR CENTER – PRECINCT 7186

PINE JOG ENVIRONMENTAL CENTER – PRECINCTS 2082, 2083, 2090, 2092, 2094; SUNRISE PARK ELEMENTARY – PRECINCT 5128 pic.twitter.com/cwjpM4hv8Z — Wendy Sartory Link, PBC Supervisor of Elections (@pbcelections) March 17, 2020

Polls close at 7 p.m.

On a programming note, West Palm Beach Mayor Keith James will speak with Bill, Jennifer and Karen on The South Florida Morning Show on Wednesday at 8:05 a.m.

This story will be updated as election results are tallied.