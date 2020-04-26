West Palm Man Among Three People Killed in Fiery Broward I-95 Crash

A West Palm Beach man has been identified as one of three people who were killed in a fiery crash early Saturday on I-95 near Dania Beach, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The 25-year-old victim was riding in a sedan being driven by a 35-year-old Dania man, shortly before 3:30 a.m. They were heading south on I-95 north of Griffin Road where they approached a disabled SUV in the left and left-center lanes of the highway.

FHP investigators said the sedan was unable to stop quickly enough and crashed into the SUV, which had been disabled in another crash. Both vehicles immediately caught on fire, killing both people in the sedan as well as a passenger in the SUV.

The 26-year-old Fort Lauderdale woman who had been driving the SUV, and a 26-year-old Hallandale Beach man who was a passenger, had stepped outside the vehicle after the first crash. They were seriously injured in the second accident.

However, a female passenger stayed inside and was killed in the second wreck.

Authorities have not determined whether any of the five people was wearing a seat belt.

The state’s crash report does not include the names, specific vehicle types or potential drug or alcohol use of any of the involved parties, which is a change in the department’s policy as to what it publicly discloses about crashes.

Our vision for A Safer Florida remains, and that includes the continued protection of crime victims. pic.twitter.com/UEcT8t8yXt — FLHSMV (@FLHSMV) April 24, 2020

The FHP cited a Florida constitutional amendment approved in November 2018 and modeled after the national Marsy’s Law victims’ rights movement. That law allows victims or their families to withhold names from public reports.

In a statement released on Friday, the agency said Florida’s constitution “protects victims of crimes from the release of information that could be used to locate or harass the victim of a crime.”