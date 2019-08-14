West Palm PD surprise son of fallen officer on first day of Kindergarten

The West Palm Beach Police Department surprised their fallen brother in blue’s 5-year-old son on his first day of Kindergarten, Wednesday.

5-year old Jake is so spunky! He may no longer have his Dad who lost his battle to cancer, but he has the support of the entire @WestPalmPD as he enters Kindergarten. @CBS12 pic.twitter.com/qMKtAgpOmC — Kristen Chapman (@KChapmanCBS12) August 14, 2019

Jake Nealy walked hand-in-hand with his mother into Boynton Beach Crystal Lakes Elementary School while dozens of officers and first responders greeted him with cheers, posters, and high-fives.

Shortly after, the group accompanied Jake to his classroom to get him settled and introduce him to his new teacher.

The gesture brought his mother and some of the officers to tears, while Jake smiled all morning, CBS12 reports.

Jake’s father, Sergeant Bill Nealy, was with the department for 11 years and passed away from cancer last year.

Before Sergeant Nealy passed away, he asked his fellow officers to take care of his wife and two children and to be there for Jake when he starts school.

“We’re a blue family, and that’s the way cops are, we stick together till death, and that’s what we did,” Lieutenant Joseph Herb told CBS12.

We had the honor to walk Jake Nealy into school for his first day of Kindergarten. Jake's father, Sergeant Bill Nealy, was an 11 year veteran with our department who passed away last year. Sergeant Nealy's wish was for us to be there for Jake at his first day of school. pic.twitter.com/EMXgpFtTo2 — West Palm Beach PD (@WestPalmPD) August 14, 2019

The West Palm Beach Police Department says it plans to host similar celebrations when both Jake and his brother graduate from high school.