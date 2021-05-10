“We’ve missed y’all”: Dan + Shay unveil The (Arena) Tour 2021 dates

Catherine Powell

Dan + Shay will re-launch The (Arena) Tour this year.

The duo announced on Monday that the tour that initially kicked off in March 2020 will resume on September 9 in Greenville, South Carolina and continue through early December.

Throughout the more than 30-date trek, the Grammy winning duo will headline prestigious venues including Madison Square Garden on September 16 and a newly added stop at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on October 15. They’ve also added a show in San Diego on October 16.

The tour wraps on December 7 at the TD Garden in Boston, visiting such cities as New Orleans, Philadelphia, Atlanta and Chicago in between.

“From the bottom of our hearts, thank y’all so much for being patient with us on all of this. We’ve missed y’all more than you know, and promise it will be so worth the wait. Trust us,” the duo writes on Instagram.

Dan + Shay were three dates into their first arena headlining tour last year when they had to postpone due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Ingrid Andress and The Band CAMINO will continue to fill their roles as opening acts.

All previously purchased tickets will be honored at the new dates. Tickets for the shows in L.A. and San Diego go on sale to the general public on Friday at 1 p.m. ET.

