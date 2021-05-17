“We’ve missed you all so much”: Ashley McBryde to headline This Town Talks Tour

Daniel Meigs

Ashley McBryde has announced more than 35 dates for her upcoming This Town Talks Tour.

The Grammy nominee’s headlining tour kicks off on June 12 in Roanoke, Virginia and keeps her on the road for six months, with shows set through January 15 when the show concludes at the Agora Theater in Cleveland, Ohio.

The tour marks Ashley’s first time headlining the Ryman Auditorium, locking in a two-night stay at the historic Nashville venue on August 26 and 27.

Lainey Wilson, Adam Hambrick, Tik Tok star Priscilla Block, Morgan Wade, and Luke Combs‘ frequent songwriting collaborator Ray Fulcher will serve as supporting acts, with Caylee Hammack slated to open the Ryman show on August 27.

The singer will perform tracks off her Grammy, CMA and ACM Award nominated album, Never Will, including top 20 hit “One Night Standards” and current single, “Martha Divine.”

“We’ve missed you all so much, there aren’t even words to do it justice. These songs were written and recorded to be sang together. Now, let’s be together and make some damn music!” Ashley says.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

