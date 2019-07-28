WH Official: Trump’s Criticism of Black Congressman is Not Racist

A top White House aide turned to the Sunday TV talk show circuit to defend President Trump’s tweets about a black Democratic congressman and his Baltimore district as a response that was justified, based on the lawmaker’s recent criticism of administration border policies.

Acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney stated on “Fox News Sunday” that Trump’s comments were not racist, but instead a reaction to what the President perceives to be inaccurate statements made by Representative Elijah Cummings regarding conditions in which children are allegedly being held in detention at the U.S.-Mexico border.

At a hearing last week, Cummings accused a top official in the Trump Administration of wrongly calling reports of filthy, overcrowded border facilities “unsubstantiated.”

In response, Mulvaney says, “When the president hears lies like that, he’s going to fight back.”

President Trump also responded over the weekend, tweeting:

“Elijah Cummings has had his chance to address it (crime & conditions in Baltimore) for decades, and he hasn’t gotten it done.” @PeteHegseth @foxandfriends How can he get it done when he just wants to use his Oversight Committee to hurt innocent people and divide our Country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 28, 2019

So sad that Elijah Cummings has been able to do so little for the people of Baltimore. Statistically, Baltimore ranks last in almost every major category. Cummings has done nothing but milk Baltimore dry, but the public is getting wise to the bad job that he is doing! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 28, 2019

Mulvaney added that Trump would criticize any lawmaker, no matter the person’s race, if he felt the person spoke unfairly about his policies.

According to Mulvaney, “It has absolutely zero to do with race. This is what the president does. He fights, and he’s not wrong to do so.”

Meanwhile, Cummings responded:

Mr. President, I go home to my district daily. Each morning, I wake up, and I go and fight for my neighbors. It is my constitutional duty to conduct oversight of the Executive Branch. But, it is my moral duty to fight for my constituents. — Elijah E. Cummings (@RepCummings) July 27, 2019

Cummings serves as the chairman of the House Oversight and Reform Committee.

Mulvaney, a former Republican congressman from South Carolina, says that Trump was “right to raise” the challenges that Cummings’ district faces at the same time that Cummings and other Democrats are “chasing down” the Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation and pursuing “this bizarre impeachment crusade.”

The chief of staff also told CBS’ “Face the Nation” that he can understand why some people view the President’s comments as racist, “but that doesn’t mean that it is racist. The president is pushing back against what he sees is wrong,” he added. “It’s how he’s done it in the past and he’ll continue to do it in the future.”