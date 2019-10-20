Whale Shark Spotted off Juno Beach

A rare shark sighting occurred on Friday off the coast of Juno Beach.

Visitors who were on board one of the Blue Heron Fishing Charter boats captured footage of a juvenile whale shark just feet away.

Captain Johnny, from Blue Heron Fishing, says the whale shark appeared to be about 25 to 30 feet long.

Although whale sharks are rare along Florida’s east coast, other species, including black tips, hammerheads, lemon and tiger sharks, are among the most common.

