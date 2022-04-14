“What a band”: Maren Morris fangirls over John Mayer after joining him as a surprise onstage guest in Nashville

ABC

Maren Morris got to play the role of surprise guest at a John Mayer show in Nashville on Wednesday night, stepping onstage to sing two duets with the star singer-songwriter.

One of those was “Last Train Home,” a song off John’s recent Sob Rock album. Maren provides backing vocals on the studio version, so it’s no surprise they’d choose that tune to perform in a live setting.

Maren also duetted with John at the Grammys in 2021, performing her cross-genre mega-hit, “The Bones.” But even though she’s gotten a few different opportunities to sing with him, Maren’s as starstruck as ever: A fact she made clear during a post to her socials after the show.

“Hello, Maren can’t be reached right now because she went back to 2006 and told her younger self that this would happen in year 2022 and her brain exploded,” the singer wrote, alongside video of her and John onstage together.

“Thank you [John Mayer] for bringing your new light to Nashville & blessing our ears,” Maren continued. “WHAT a band.”

When she’s not being a fan, Maren’s hard at work on her own tour plans: She launches her Humble Quest Tour in June.

