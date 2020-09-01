"What a dream": First-time CMA Awards nominees react

John Russell/CMA

Gabby Barrett, Ingrid Andress and more are sharing heartfelt reactions to earning their first CMA Awards nominations.

Gabby and Ingrid were both on the Grand Ole Opry stage when they announced the nominations for several categories, including Single of the Year, in which Gabby is nominated for “I Hope”; Song of the Year, which boasts Ingrid’s “More Hearts Than Mine”; and New Artist of the Year, in which they’re both nominated.

After expressing enthusiasm during the live announcement, both elaborated on their excitement via social media.

“ARE YOU SERIOUS!!!!!! 2 CMA NOMINATIONS!!!!!! What a DREAM. Seriously,” Gabby writes. “I can’t put words to it. Thank YOU!!! Congrats to everyone else nominated, see you in November.”

Ingrid also stated disbelief over her two nominations, responding with her signature sense of humor.

“un FREAKING real. thank you #cmaawards. i was not prepared to be emotional on a Tuesday. New Artist of the year is INSANE, and Song of the Year?! R U SERIOUS. I’m shooketh. thank u thank u,” shesays.

Meanwhile, fellow newcomers Tenille Townes and Caylee Hammack, who are both featured on Miranda Lambert‘s all-star collaboration “Fooled Around and Fell in Love” that’s up for Musical Event of the Year, were thrilled not only with the nomination, but to be nominated amongst friends.

“This is WILD! Was an honour to sing beside these voices I look up to so darn much and what a dream to be nominated beside friends. Thank you @mirandalambert for bringing us together,” Tenille praised, with Caylee referring to it as the “cherry on top” of being part of Miranda’s 2019 Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars Tour with her fellow collaborators.

The full list of nominees was unveiled this morning on ABC’s Good Morning America.

