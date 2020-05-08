“What If”: Reba McEntire’s timeless song gets an update amid the COVID-19 pandemic

Universal Music Group Nashville

Universal Music Group NashvilleReba McEntire puts her 1997 hit, “What If,” in modern-day context with a new music video celebrating the frontline workers fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

Interspersed with footage from the original video, the new clip for “What If” shows a montage of healthcare professionals, first responders, homemade mask-makers and essential workers as they work to save lives and stop the virus’ spread. The video also shows families grappling with the pandemic and finding new ways to be together, even as the quarantine keeps them apart.

Originally written by songwriter Diane Warren, “What If” has stood the test of time, and that’s what makes it such an important song, Reba reflects.

“The song is as relevant today as it was 23 years ago,” she points out. “That’s the power of a great song and Diane Warren is no stranger to writing great songs.”

The superstar adds that she hopes the song will highlight people’s compassion for each other, even during a difficult time.

“Even though we may not be able to physically reach out with just one hand right now, we can still be there for each other and take care of our neighbors, essential workers and medical professionals,” Reba says. “Re-releasing this song and updated video with its message of care, hope and love felt like the right thing to do. Maybe we still can change things.”

