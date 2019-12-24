What makes Reba’s holiday special? Family time, 'Elf' and Kelly Clarkson’s Christmas album

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LAShe may be one of country music’s biggest stars, but Reba McEntire’s perfect Christmas doesn’t call for anything “Fancy.”

As 2019 comes to a close and she prepares for the holidays, Reba tells E! Online that her favorite Christmas movies are the funny ones.

“We used to watch Christmas Vacation every Christmas Eve. We would giggle at the same places every time we watched it!” she recalls. But as the years have gone by, she says her definition of what makes a great holiday movie has changed a bit.

“More recently, we’ve started making new traditions, and now we watch Elf or Nacho Libre. Nacho Libre isn’t really a Christmas movie, but we still think it’s hysterical,” the singer says.

When it comes to festive tunes, Reba’s an expert, having put out several Christmas albums of her own. However, one of her favorite holiday records comes from her former stepdaughter-in-law, fellow superstar Kelly Clarkson. As you'll recall, Kelly's married to Brandon Blackstock, the son of Reba's ex-husband.

“I love to listen to Kelly Clarkson’s Wrapped in Red album,” Reba reveals. “Also, [the Hawaiian Christmas song] ‘Mele Kalikimaka’ makes me smile every time I hear it.”

