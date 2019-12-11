What Makes You Country's #1 artist of the decade? Just ask Luke Bryan

ABC/Craig Sjodin

ABC/Craig SjodinLuke Bryan is the most-heard country artist of the past decade, according to Country Aircheck.

All totaled, 22 of the Georgia native’s 23 number ones happened in the past ten years, starting with “Rain Is a Good Thing” in 2010, and continuing through his most recent chart-topper, “Knockin’ Boots,” earlier this year.

Somehow, the superstar who’s also a judge on ABC’s American Idol manages to not let his busy life get to him.

“I love being the guy a lot of people count on. I don’t wake up with anxiety about it,” he tells Country Aircheck in the year-end issue, which comes out next week. “I wake up going, all right, let’s get after it and show the world what we’re going to do this year or this week.”

Back in October, the Academy of Country Music also gave Luke its first-ever Album of the Decade honor for 2013’s Crash My Party.

