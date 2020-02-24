What the Heck is This Thing That Washed Up in Hobe Sound?

A massive, mysterious, bright yellow object with lots of wires and strange gadgets attached to it washed up on Hobe Sound beach Monday morning.

Locals are buzzing about the beached doodad/doohickey because no one seems to know what it is.

Ken Mears and Mike Gomes took pictures of the object that washed ashore on the north end of Jupiter island.

The object has a large, round yellow top with a long metal arm coming out of it.

The underside is loaded with metal rods, wires, and chains, and there appears to be a tank attached to the bottom as well.

Officials are still trying to figure out what this object is and how they will remove it.