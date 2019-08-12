What to Do with Thousands of Embryos Abandoned by Couples At Fertility Clinics?

Fertility clinics across the nation are struggling with a growing number of embryos abandoned by couples who successfully conceived and don’t need the rest of their fertilized eggs. This, however, presents an ethical dilemma, what to do with the life forms?

Dr. Craig Sweet, who heads a fertility clinic in Fort Myers, Florida, says one in five embryos has been left in limbo.

Often it’s because patients have been successful on their journeys to become parents, but sometimes it’s because storage fees for embryos can cost $1000 a year.

Dr. Sweet thousands of embryos are left in the cold freeze at more than 500 fertility clinics in the U.S.

They simply cannot be destroyed because the embryos are fertilized eggs and have a potential for life.