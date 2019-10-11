What Will the Florida Gators Wear in Death Valley?

The Florida Gators currently sit at 6-0 on the season, 3-0 in SEC play, and are on the road this weekend for their toughest test in Death Valley against the No. 5 ranked LSU Tigers.

UF announced the uniform combination the Gators will wear this coming weekend.

Florida will wear its traditional orange helmets with script ‘Gators’ on the side along with blue jerseys and blue pants.

The Tigers traditionally wear white jerseys at home.