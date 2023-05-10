What you didn’t see at last year’s ACMs was all the running Gabby Barrett did for outfit changes

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for ACM

Remember when Gabby Barrett co-hosted the 2022 ACM Awards with Dolly Parton and Jimmie Allen?

Well, she certainly does, because it was her first time hosting — and also the first time she experienced the rush of changing into multiple outfits in a short amount of time.

“I don’t think I expected how much of a rush it actually is changing into outfits, and where you have to go backstage to change into that outfit all depends [on] how much you’re running off stage and how close it is,” Gabby tells ABC Audio. “So I was doing quite a lot of running. Everybody was panicking in the room, especially [the] stylist, makeup, everybody’s panicking to make sure everything looks good. And so that makes me feel panicked anyways.”

“It turned out great, though,” she adds. “So it worked. But it’s a lot. It’s a lot! It’s a lot.”

While Gabby’s taking a break from hosting this year, she’s ready to just be an attendee, enjoy the show and, perhaps, wow fans on the red carpet, as well.

“It will be all black,” the singer teases of her outfit. “It is by a Middle Eastern designer, and I’ll definitely bring it.”

The 58th Academy of Country Music Awards, hosted by Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks, will stream live on Prime Video Thursday, May 11, at 8 p.m. ET.

