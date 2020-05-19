What You Need To Know About Kip Moore’s Documentary “7 Days at the Rock”

Kip Moore took social distancing to the extreme, and we get to see a little of what it’s been like in a new documentary.

An isolated Kip has been in lock-down in East Kentucky with a friend where he’s been writing music, reading, maybe doing a little hiking, and definitely enjoying the outdoors. And we’ll get  chance to see that and more in an upcoming documentary, 7 Days at the Rock.

The documentary, filmed by Kips friend PJ Brown, will also explore kip’s new album Wild World.

7 Days at the Rock premieres May 28th at 8 p.m. CT on Outside TV.

