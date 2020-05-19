What You Need To Know About Kip Moore’s Documentary “7 Days at the Rock”

Kip Moore took social distancing to the extreme, and we get to see a little of what it’s been like in a new documentary.

An isolated Kip has been in lock-down in East Kentucky with a friend where he’s been writing music, reading, maybe doing a little hiking, and definitely enjoying the outdoors. And we’ll get chance to see that and more in an upcoming documentary, 7 Days at the Rock.

This one was the most organic shot acoustic video of them all. I Woke up early to write a bit but it was pretty damn cold out. Just as I was heading back inside, @LifeinRewind1 came out to film. I never really push vocally when I’m writing. Full video : https://t.co/MOHpkoIEwy pic.twitter.com/1DFEGhEagB — Kip Moore (@KipMooreMusic) May 18, 2020

The documentary, filmed by Kips friend PJ Brown, will also explore kip’s new album Wild World.

7 Days at the Rock premieres May 28th at 8 p.m. CT on Outside TV.