'What You See Ain't Always What You Get': Luke Combs releasing deluxe edition of 2019 album

Sony Music Nashville

Luke Combs is delivering more new music to his fans.

The superstar singer is set to release a deluxe edition of his sophomore album What You See Is What You Get this fall.

On the album, with the revised title What You See Ain’t Always What You Get, Luke will offer five new songs in addition to the 18 tracks featured on the original album. Those include his three consecutive number one hits “Beer Never Broke My Heart,” “Even Though I’m Leaving” and “Does to Me” featuring Eric Church, plus the current single “Lovin’ On You.”

Luke’s COVID-19 pandemic-themed number “Six Feet Apart” was officially released in May and added to the digital version of What You See is What You Get.

Following its 2019 release, Luke’s second studio album debuted at number one on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart and all-genre Billboard 200. He made history in July when he became the first artist to have his first two studio albums spend 25 weeks or more at number one on the Top Country Albums chart.

What You See Ain’t Always What You Get will be released on October 23.

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.