Whatever’s next from Brothers Osborne, well, TJ and John are working on it

Brothers Osborne haven’t released a new album since Skeletons came out in October 2020. And if you’re anxious for new music from the CMA and ACM Duo of the Year, well, just know it’s at the top of their list.

“We took about, I don’t know, four months off from the road to get ready for this next album, which is another thing that we’re working on,” TJ tells ABC Audio. “We’ve been writing a ton. I have a lot of songs that I’m really excited about, and [we’re gonna] try to take this thing to the next level. That’s really kinda the biggest thing I think we’re focusing on is our next album.”

While John and his wife, fellow artist Lucie Silvas, are expecting twins, he and TJ agree new music is a priority.

“I think all artists, they put an album out and they immediately want to record another one,” TJ says, as John agrees: “100%.”

“We’re definitely that way every time,” TJ adds.

“Because by the time you’re done recording, the process — as fun as it can be — it can be very arduous,” John explains. “And by the end, you’ve heard the songs a million times. It’s been two years since you may have written some of those songs. So by the time it gets there, you’re like, ‘All right, let’s record another record.'”

Of course, John also produced Ashley McBryde‘s Grammy-nominated Lindeville album, and if you need a little Brothers to tide you over, TJ’s featured on the track “Play Ball.”

