What’s Open and Closed for Thanksgiving

Wondering what’s open and closed during the next few days? Here’s a helpful list:

Federal/Financial:

-Stock Markets: Thursday: NYSE, Nasdaq, Bond Markets are closed; Friday: early close for NYSE, 1 p.m.; Nasdaq, 1 p.m.; Bond Markets, 2 p.m.

South Florida:

-Federal offices; and banks will be closed Thursday.

-Post offices closed and no regular mail delivery Thursday.

-Tri-Rail will operate a weekend schedule. To find train schedules, call Tri-Rail customer service at 800-874-7245 or visit tri-rail.com.

Broward County:

Government

-The 17th Judicial and Circuit and County Courts and the Administrative Office of the Courts will be closed Thursday and Friday.

Services

-Florida Department of Health in Broward County will be closed Thursday and Friday.

-No garbage, bulk, or recycling collections on Thanksgiving Day. Residents of all other Broward municipalities should contact their city or hauler directly for scheduling information.

Entertainment

-The county library system will be closed Thursday and Friday.

-Broward County regional and neighborhood parks, and natural areas will be open with the exception of Deerfield Island Park, which will be closed per normal operating schedule.

Transportation

-Broward County Transit will operate a Sunday bus schedule. For bus schedules, call 954-357-8400 (TTY 954-357-8302) or visit broward.org/bct.

Palm Beach County:

Government

-Courts: 15th Judicial Court will be closed Thursday and Friday.

Services

-There will be no trash pick-up.

Entertainment

-The county library system will be closed Thursday and Friday.

-Parks and natural areas will be open.

Transportation

-Palm Tran: Thursday: no bus service is scheduled, and administrative offices will be closed; Friday: Weekday bus schedule will be used, and administrative offices will be closed.

Supermarkets/Grocery stores:

Publix, Aldi, Costco, BJ’s, Sam’s Club and Trader Joe’s will be closed on Thursday. The following stores will be open on Thursday during the noted times:

Fresco Y Más: 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Lucky’s Market: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sprouts Farmers Market: 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Target: 5 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Walmart: 6 a.m. to midnight (select stores open 24 hours)

Walmart Neighborhood Market: 6 a.m. to midnight

Winn-Dixie: 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

From everyone at NewsTalk 850 WFTL, have a Happy and Safe Thanksgiving!