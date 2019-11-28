What’s Open and Closed for Thanksgiving

Wondering what’s open and closed during the next few days? Here’s a helpful list:
Federal/Financial:
-Stock Markets: Thursday: NYSE, Nasdaq, Bond Markets are closed; Friday: early close for NYSE, 1 p.m.; Nasdaq, 1 p.m.; Bond Markets, 2 p.m.
South Florida:
-Federal offices; and banks will be closed Thursday.
-Post offices closed and no regular mail delivery Thursday.
-Tri-Rail will operate a weekend schedule. To find train schedules, call Tri-Rail customer service at 800-874-7245 or visit tri-rail.com.
Broward County:
Government
-The 17th Judicial and Circuit and County Courts and the Administrative Office of the Courts will be closed Thursday and Friday.
Services
-Florida Department of Health in Broward County will be closed Thursday and Friday.
-No garbage, bulk, or recycling collections on Thanksgiving Day. Residents of all other Broward municipalities should contact their city or hauler directly for scheduling information.
Entertainment
-The county library system will be closed Thursday and Friday.
-Broward County regional and neighborhood parks, and natural areas will be open with the exception of Deerfield Island Park, which will be closed per normal operating schedule.
Transportation
-Broward County Transit will operate a Sunday bus schedule. For bus schedules, call 954-357-8400 (TTY 954-357-8302) or visit broward.org/bct.
Palm Beach County:
Government
-Courts: 15th Judicial Court will be closed Thursday and Friday.
Services
-There will be no trash pick-up.
Entertainment
-The county library system will be closed Thursday and Friday.
-Parks and natural areas will be open.
Transportation
-Palm Tran: Thursday: no bus service is scheduled, and administrative offices will be closed; Friday: Weekday bus schedule will be used, and administrative offices will be closed.
Supermarkets/Grocery stores:
Publix, Aldi, Costco, BJ’s, Sam’s Club and Trader Joe’s will be closed on Thursday.
The following stores will be open on Thursday during the noted times:
Fresco Y Más: 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Lucky’s Market: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Sprouts Farmers Market: 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Target: 5 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Walmart: 6 a.m. to midnight (select stores open 24 hours)
Walmart Neighborhood Market: 6 a.m. to midnight
Winn-Dixie: 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
From everyone at NewsTalk 850 WFTL, have a Happy and Safe Thanksgiving!