“What’s Up Cuz”? Toby Keith has big plans to drop his next song

Show Dog Records

Show Dog RecordsToby Keith promises a tipsy and rollicking good time in his next song, “What’s Up Cuz,” which the singer will drop on Friday.

At just under two minutes long, the new song will be a brief but much-needed respite from the turbulent outside world, urging fans to kick back and lean into a “two-beer buzz.” Toby wrote the song with frequent collaborator Bobby Pinson, who also co-wrote hits like “Made in America” and “I Like Girls That Drink Beer.”

A week after the song drops, Toby will follow it with an infomercial in the style of OxyClean and ShamWow, geared towards listeners who might be wondering whether or not they’re Toby's long-lost cousin. Blood relative or no, anyone can be Toby’s “cuz” in his newest drinking anthem.

"What's Up Cuz" is available for pre-order now. The release comes just as Toby is celebrating the 20th anniversary of his chart-topping hit, “How Do You Like Me Now?”

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



