What’s Up with Joe Biden’s Teeth?

The shifting teeth in Former Vice President Joe Biden’s mouth got more focus than what was coming out of it last night during the third Democratic debate in Houston, Texas. He struggled to answer a question on gun control prompting viral claims that his teeth were falling out.

ABC News host David Muir had asked Biden, 76, why voters should give him a second chance to pass gun control proposals after none were signed into law while he was in office in the aftermath of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting.

“Because I’ve got it done before. I’m the only one up here that’s ever beat the NRA. Only one to beat the NRA nationally. I brought the Brady Bill into focus and became law,” Biden replied as he moved his mouth uncomfortably.

It is not clear whether Biden was chewing gum that got stuck in the wrong place or if he suffered some other oral problem. Biden appears to have undergone significant cosmetic surgery in recent decades, including having hair plugs, Botox injections, and veneers. He is known for his startlingly white teeth, which have had their own website for more than a decade.