“What’s Your Country Song?” Thomas Rhett teases a new single, due next week

Thomas Rhett is back, and he’s bringing a new chapter of music with him.



The singer has announced that he’ll return next week with a new single, “What’s Your Country Song,” which comes out on Wednesday. It’s the first taste of the “Beer Can’t Fix” star’s upcoming fifth studio album.



Thomas penned “What’s Your Country Song” alongside some of Nashville’s most in-demand songwriters, including his dad, Rhett Akins. It’s a feel-good anthem that the singer’s hoping will bring together fans from across the country.

“We wrote this song on the road last year in Dallas, Texas,” Thomas explains. “It’s really about how I was noticing that no matter where you live or where you’re from, everyone has a little bit of country inside their bones.”

Fans can expect to see a whole lot of Thomas next week: On the same day he releases the song, he’s also set to perform his “Be a Light” at the 2020 CMA Awards. Also on Wednesday, the singer’s planning to make a stop on ABC’s Good Morning America.

What’s Your Country Song – next Wednesday 11.11.2020 Pre-save now: https://t.co/p7MPJX0vZZ

:30 second preview on tiktok pic.twitter.com/UBkgIOclaW — Thomas Rhett (@ThomasRhett) November 6, 2020





By Carena Liptak

