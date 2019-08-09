Wheelchair-bound Pompano Beach Man Struck by Lightning Needs Your Help

The family of a wheelchair-bound South Florida man who was struck by lightning over the weekend is asking for your help to save his life.

On Sunday, just before 2 p.m., Nick Williams was under a tree in a wheelchair in the 2700 block of West Golf Boulevard when he was struck.

Arriving paramedics said the 38-year-old’s wheelchair was on fire when he was found burned and unconscious.

Witnesses said it was storming in the area and they saw a flash of lightning flash down the tree.

Williams was rushed to Broward Health North. He was then was transferred to Ryder Trauma Center Burn Unit at Jackson Memorial where he is listed in critical condition. His family says there are signs of hope. He is squeezing his mothers hand and his eyelids have fluttered.

Williams is fighting for his life for a second time in the ICU. Ten years ago, he was involved in a car accident that left him paralyzed, and he now finds himself in another battle for his life.

Despite his disabilities, Williams became an avid tennis player and motivational speaker after his car crash.

He is engaged to his high school sweetheart. The two are to be married in December and the family asks for prayers as Williams continues to fight.

If you would like to help the family, they have set up a GoFundMe page.