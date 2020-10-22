October is National Breast Cancer Awareness month, and just like these talented ladies I too have been impacted by cancer as my mom is a breast cancer survivor.

Dolly Parton, Monica, Jordin Sparks, Rita Wilson and Sara Evans released a new song called “PINK” that imagines a day when pink is just another color and no longer the symbol of breast cancer.

Each artist shares a connection to the fight against breast cancer through the love for friends and family that have been impacted by cancer.

If you haven’t made a gift this year in support of National Breast Cancer Awareness month, please consider a donation today. Because together, we can create a future without breast cancer!