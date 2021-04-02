'Where Have You Gone': Alan Jackson shares the title track of his first new album in six years

Universal Music Group Nashville

Alan Jackson will return this spring with Where Have You Gone, his first studio album in six years and a collection of songs that he says are country through and through, even by his traditional standards.



“It’s a little harder country than even I’ve done in the past,” admits the country music legend. “And it’s funny, I was driving and listening to the final mixes that [producer] Keith [Stegall] sent me, and I started to tear up. I was surprised to get so overly emotional, but I just love this kind of music.”

Alan wrote 15 of Where Have You Gone’s 21 songs, including the title track, a forlorn meditation on the good old days of country music.



“Sweet steel guitar, oh how I’ve missed you / Words from the heart, let me hear you again,” he sings in the chorus of the ballad. “Sounds from the soul, fiddle, I need you / Sweet country music, where have you gone?”



Where Have You Gone will arrive in full on May 14 and is available for pre-order now. In addition to 20 original songs, the project’s final cut is a bonus track cover of “That’s the Way Love Goes,” a song originally written by Lefty Frizzell and Sanger D. Shafer and notably covered by Merle Haggard in 1983.

By Carena Liptak

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.