Where is Epstein’s Alleged “Madame,” Ghislaine Maxwell?

Pedophile predator Jeffrey Epstein was never married and has no children, that he knew of, but he did have a “partner” socialite Ghislaine Maxwell.

Maxwell may blow the lid off the house of cards by implicating those complicit in the pair’s sex trafficking.

But right know the whereabouts of Maxwell are unknown.

Maxwell is the British daughter of publishing tycoon Robert Maxwell, was a fixture in Manhattan high society. She had Ivana, Donald Trump, Prince Andrew and Bill Clinton as friends over the years.

Eventually, Epstein became a cross between a boyfriend and a business partner with her even going so far as to calling her his “madame.”

Was she the slave catcher who recruited children for Epstein’s sex ring and participated in such pedophilic encounters?

A lawsuit before Epstein’s death accuses Maxwell of firsthand sexual abuse, not simply aiding and abetting Epstein’s predilections. Unsealed records from Virginia Giuffre’s testimonies against Maxwell are frankly too disturbing to relay here, but they make clear that while Maxwell prioritized using their victims to fulfill Epstein’s thrice daily sexual quotas, she used them for her own perverse pleasure.

So Maxwell knows where all the bodies are buried. We just have to find her.

Maxwell, who moved to Manhattan in 1991 after her father fell off a boat and died. She remained relatively unscathed after Epstein’s 2008 plea deal in Palm Beach County and was a tabloid fixture until Giuffre pursued a civil lawsuit against her.

The suit was settled in the plaintiff’s favor. The settlement size remains undisclosed, but Maxwell’s legal costs lead her to sell her $15 million New York residence.

As of 2017, her lawyers claim she’s likely in London, but given the threat she poses to Prince Andrew, that seems unlikely.

The Daily Mail claims Maxwell is cooperating with prosecutors because securing Maxwell’s testimony is priority No. 1 for authorities attempting to find justice for the alleged victims.