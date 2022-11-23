Which country star hosts the best Thanksgiving dinner? Justin Moore, Riley Green + more make their case

Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

Their songs might be easy on the ears, but how do country stars stack up when it comes to cooking Thanksgiving dinner? Well … that depends on what kind of turkey day meal you’re looking for.

Justin Moore’s Thanksgiving sounds pretty traditional — and pretty delicious. “I fry turkeys, and then I do a big pot of white beans,” the singer explained in a recent interview with his label.

But the best part of dinner at the Moores? A family dressing (aka stuffing) recipe that’s been passed down to the singer’s mom. “She got the recipe from her sister, which, she’s passed unfortunately, but she kind of ruled the roost in our family on that side … and now my mom has taken over that role,” he continues.

If a slightly more rustic Thanksgiving is more your taste, perhaps Riley Green is the perfect host — at least, theoretically. The Alabama native would ideally prefer to shoot his own Thanksgiving turkey, if not for one pesky logistical issue.

“The problem in Northeast Alabama is turkey season does not fall during Thanksgiving,” he points out. “We only have a spring turkey season. So if I’ve got one in the freezer, yes.”

Of course, you can’t go wrong with Trisha Yearwood. Not only is she a seasoned pro in the studio, she’s also a famously excellent cook who even has her own Food Network show and several cookbooks.

If you didn’t score an invite to Trisha’s Thanksgiving table this year, take a peek at the turkey recipe she shared with Good Morning America in 2019 — she says it will “change your life.”

