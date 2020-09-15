“Whiskey Glasses” and big firsts: Morgan Wallen’s reuniting with his band on the ACMs stage

ABC/Image Group LA

Morgan Wallen is gearing up to take the stage during Wednesday night’s ACM Awards for what will be a big career moment: The singer’s first time getting a breakout moment all to himself on an awards show stage.



“It’s my first time really getting a full-song performance on an awards show. So that’s really special,” Morgan tells ABC Audio. “And I’m getting to use my own band.”

Given the special circumstances, there’s no better song choice for his performance than his biggest hit to date, “Whiskey Glasses.”

But that’s not the only thing that’s special about his upcoming performance. Not only does the ACM Awards performance mark his first major awards show booking ever, but it’s also the first time Morgan will take the stage with his band since the COVID-19 pandemic forced them off the road back in the spring.



“So you know, I’ve missed that. And then it’s obviously not a full show, but one song is better than none,” he adds.



Plus, Morgan hints that he’s planning a little something extra for the fans during his time onstage.



“There’s gonna be a little bit of fan interaction, like, virtually, for our performance,” he teases. “So I’m looking forward to seeing how it turns out.”



In addition to performing, Morgan was also nominated for New Male Artist of the Year at the 2020 ACMs. That trophy ultimately went to Riley Green. Tune in to watch the show on Wednesday night at 8PM ET on CBS.