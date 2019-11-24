White Castle Could Be Returning to FL, Plans Monday Announcement

The White Castle hamburger chain could be bringing its famous sliders back to the Sunshine State, more than a half-century after closing all its locations here.

A news release issued late last week states that the company plans to make an announcement at 10 a.m. Monday at the future site of Village at O-Town West, near Disney World.

“It has been over 50 years since White Castle has had a Florida presence,” according to the release. “Florida cravers have been asking White Castle for years to open a restaurant in the Sunshine State. It’s time for an important update!,” it continues

The Columbus-based, family-owned company has been in business for nearly a century. It has more than 375 restaurants in 13 states. White Castle operated locations in Florida, including the Miami area, beginning in 1959, but closed them eight years later because of the distance from its support facilities.

A White Castle spokesman declined to provide additional information regarding the upcoming announcement.