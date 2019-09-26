White House accused of cover-up amid whistleblower scandal

Tensions amongst Democrat and Republican lawmakers are at an ultimate high in the wake of the whistleblower scandal.

This week Democrats launched an impeachment inquiry after news broke of a whistleblower complaint regarding a phone call between President Trump and the Ukrainian president.

The complaint alleges that Trump abused his official powers “to solicit interference” from Ukraine in the upcoming 2020 election, and the White House took steps to cover it up.

President Trump confirmed the phone call but denied any wrongdoing in the matter slamming Democrats for creating another “Witch Hunt.”

On Wednesday, the White House released the full, unredacted transcript of the conversation.

Following the release of the documents, the Department of Justice found that President Trump did not break the law.

On Thursday, the Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire testified before a congressional intelligence committee about the recently released whistleblower complaint.

Maguire, who was grilled for three hours during Thursday’s House hearing, stood by how he handled the whistleblower complaint.

“My integrity has never been questioned until now,” Maguire said Thursday.

But Democrats including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi are accusing the White House of a cover-up.

Pelosi said Thursday Maguire “broke the law” by not turning the complaint over to Congress.

While Democrats are convinced of an alleged Trump administration cover-up, Republicans including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, and Vice President Mike Pence are reportedly outraged at their latest attempt to “reverse the 2016 presidential election.”

As of now, the identity of the whistleblower, and the current status of the impeachment investigation remain unknown.

This story is developing.