White House Coronavirus Task Force Members testify before Senate

The White House Coronavirus task force is testifying live before congress Tuesday.

The nation’s top infectious disease specialist, Dr. Anthony Fauci, plans to warn Congress about the consequences of reopening too quickly from coronavirus lockdowns.

Dr. Fauci is testifying before a Senate committee Tuesday remotely and is expected to warn that if the country is too quick to reopen, there will be “needless suffering and death.”

Fauci will explain that if guidelines aren’t followed, there could be multiple new outbreaks of the respiratory illness.

The White House has released a phased plan for states to follow, but many states are moving on with their own reopening plans.