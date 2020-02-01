White House declares health emergency for novel coronavirus

The Trump administration made an announcement on Friday declaring the new coronavirus a public health emergency.

Americans who are returning from ubei Province, China, will be subject to a 14-day quarantine while Americans returning from other sections of China will undergo screening for 14 days.

Currently there are a total of seven airports that are accepting passengers from China. The airports include; New York’s JFK, Chicago’s O’Hare, San Francisco, Seattle, Atlanta, Honolulu, and Los Angeles’ LAX.

Officials say the order will prohibit entry from foreign nationals who have been to China in the last 14 days into the U.S. among those who pose a risk of transmitting the coronavirus. The emergency order will go into effect Sunday at 5 p.m.

The CDC said that while the general risk to Americans is still low, the situation in China is a “serious health situation.”

According to the CDC there are 6 confirmed cases in the U.S.